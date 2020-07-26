Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 440 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $120,200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 698,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

NYSE:RGA opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

