Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $31,000 in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 31.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,847,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 497.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $71.09 on Friday. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

