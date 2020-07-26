Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $77,000 in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $73.01 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.