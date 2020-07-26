Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $80,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $26.22 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.