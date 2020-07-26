Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

NYSE PSX opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

