Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

