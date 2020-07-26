Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 138,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,453,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 414,474 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 116,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.