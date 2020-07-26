Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $81,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 208.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 115,905 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 95,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.