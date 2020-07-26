Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

