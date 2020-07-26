Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $472.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

