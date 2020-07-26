Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1,250.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,150.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $946.00 to $1,336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200 day moving average of $890.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

