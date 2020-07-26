Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 268.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

