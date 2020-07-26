Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

