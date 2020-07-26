Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $179.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.