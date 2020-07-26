Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a PE ratio of -25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

