Craig Hallum Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $25.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. increased their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.37.

CALX stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

