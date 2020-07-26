Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,182 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1,206.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.42 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

