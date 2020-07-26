Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 230 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 589.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,952,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,568,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

