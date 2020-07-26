Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 648 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

