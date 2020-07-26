Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

