Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 643 Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.86.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

