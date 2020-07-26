Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

DHI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $66.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

