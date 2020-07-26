Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 372 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $245.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $217.00. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $254.06.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

