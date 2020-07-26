Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 722,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,581,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

