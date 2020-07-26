Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 1,361.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Monroe Capital worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $89,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Monroe Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 37.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

