Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

