Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 337.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $264.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.