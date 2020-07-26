Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

