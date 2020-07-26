Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $28.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.