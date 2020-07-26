Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $75,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

