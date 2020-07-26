Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $78,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

WFC stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

