Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $79,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $339,000.

URTH opened at $95.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

