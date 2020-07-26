Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $81,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

