Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $96,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

