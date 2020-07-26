Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $99,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.