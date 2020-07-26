Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $92,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 992,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INO stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

