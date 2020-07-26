Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 372.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

