Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nike by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,559,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,941,000 after acquiring an additional 725,997 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 59,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

