Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

