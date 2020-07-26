Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 7,707 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.27 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

