Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $37.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

