Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

