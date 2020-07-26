Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 312 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

