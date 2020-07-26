Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $90,000 Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 840,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

ENLC opened at $2.47 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.