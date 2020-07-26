Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $367.68 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

