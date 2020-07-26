Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1,250,700.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

ITM stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

