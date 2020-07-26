Cwm LLC Buys 29,094 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,295,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

