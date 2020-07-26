Cwm LLC Buys 4,160 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 52,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 352,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,763 shares of company stock valued at $174,931,133. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.43.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $246.56 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

