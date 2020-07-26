Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.