Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $42.24.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

